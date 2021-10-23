Below is the announced matchups for this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which features tournament matchups for the world title eliminator tournament and the TBS women’s championship tournament. Following along with our live coverage of the show beginning at 8pm EST.

-Cody Rhodes versus Malakai Black

-Dustin Rhodes versus Bryan Danielson first round of eliminator title tournament

-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston first round of eliminator title tournament

-Ruby Soho versus Penelope Ford first round of TBS women’s title tournament

-Jungle Boy versus Brandon Cutler