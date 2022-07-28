HOOK is your new FTW champion.

The 23-year old star defeated Ricky Starks on this evening’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite to capture the title, picking up the win with his signature Redrum submission finisher.

Starks had successfully defended the title against Danhausen just moments before, but was feeling cheeky and decided to hold an open challenge afterwards. HOOK came out to a huge ovation, and now holds the title made famous by his father, ECW legend Taz. Highlights can be seen below.

Full results to Fight for the Fallen can be found here.