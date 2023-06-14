Wrestling Headlines was sent the following press release showing new gameplay footage for the upcoming wrestling-based RPG game WrestleQuest. Full details can be found below.

Last week during the Guerrilla Collective showcase, a new video asset was revealed for WrestleQuest, providing a developer walkthrough of the game. Join Zack Manko of Mega Cat Studios as he walks viewers through the jungles of WrestleQuest, introduces the unique dungeon mechanics, and shows a sneak peek of a living legend of wrestling.

WrestleQuest is scheduled for worldwide release on August 8th, 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The game will also be available on Netflix, included with all memberships.