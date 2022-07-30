At Friday’s The People vs. GCW, Allie Katch and EFFY defended the GCW Tag Team Titles against Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).

The finish saw Los Macizos pin EFFY to win the titles.

This marks the second time that Los Macizos have held the titles as they previously won the gold in 2018 and held it for 1,162 days. G-Raver and Jimmy Lloyd dethroned them at GCW vs. Zona 23 on July 18, 2021.