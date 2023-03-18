Masha Slamovich is your new GCW World Champion.

The IMPACT star defeated Nick Gage at this evening’s Eye For An Eye event from the legendary Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Slamovich choked the MDK Leader out in front of a shocked crowd to begin her first reign as the company’s top champion. She also became the first woman to ever hold the championship, which was established back in 2000.

Afterward, Gage respectfully handed the GCW title over and raised Slamovich’s hand.

Slamovich has been turning heads over the last few years with her performances across the board, including in PWG and IMPACT Wrestling, where she signed back in 2021.

