Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has shared an update on what’s next for him following his WWE departure.

Strowman revealed on social media that he is involved in the launch of a new tequila brand, which he will help roll out soon, with more details expected in the near future. In addition, he announced that he will star in an upcoming USA Network reality series titled Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, set to premiere later this fall.

Reflecting on his career and new ventures, the former WWE Universal Champion said,

“What’s next? It’s no secret, I’ve spent the last decade plus of my life traveling around the world getting hit in the head, kicked, slammed, punched, and vice versa. It’s been an absolutely amazing ride. Not saying that I won’t get back in the ring and whip somebody’s *** — because you all know I can — but this is an opportunity for me to try some new stuff, and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited to rekindle relationships with family and friends I’ve missed out on, and experience real, organic passions outside of the ring.”

Strowman’s full-time WWE contract officially expired on July 31 after he was notified on May 3 that it would not be renewed, largely due to his higher salary. He is now a free agent, though WWE is said to be open to bringing him back in a part-time role within the next six to twelve months.

Montez Ford of The Street Profits teased a new character change on Instagram, writing, “GANGSTA.”

John Cena doesn’t want fans to be sad about his in-ring career winding down, saying it’s simply the right time for him to step away.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the WWE legend reflected on the emotions surrounding his farewell run. He said,

“You know what, it’s not bad. It is time to step away, for sure. I’m noticing all the lights on the dashboard—‘check engine, low tire.’ It’s time to step away. But as we get into this last final run, these last 11 dates, I feel pretty good… It is time to go in for maintenance, yes.”

Cena announced his retirement plans at Money in the Bank 2024, shortly after capturing his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania.

His next match is set for WWE Clash in Paris on August 31st, where he’ll face Logan Paul. Cena’s farewell bout will take place this December, though an opponent has not yet been revealed.

The ticket presale for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is now live, with the presale code WWETIX available for fans. Tickets can be purchased through UNLVTickets.com.

And finally, CM Punk appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday to talk about WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view events moving to ESPN. You can watch his appearance below: