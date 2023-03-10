Two new matches are official for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Sacrifice pay-per-view.

The feud between Tommy Dreamer and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will continue at Sacrifice in the first-ever Busted Open match in Impact Wrestling, in conjunction with Busted Open Radio. This is essentially a First Blood bout.

“The longstanding rivalry between Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will have its next chapter written when they meet in the first-ever Busted Open match at Sacrifice. During the LIVE in-ring edition of Busted Open at No Surrender, Bully crossed the line once again when he scalded Dreamer with hot coffee, damaging his retina in the process. A fired-up Dreamer would lay out the challenge and Director of Authority Santino Marella made the match official. The first person to make their opponent bleed will be declared the winner,” Impact noted in their official match preview.

This will be the first singles match between the ECW Originals since the December 30, 2013 TNA One Night Only: Old School tapings, which saw Bully win a Street Fight. Before that, Dreamer won a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match over Bully at TNA Victory Road in May 2011, and Bully defeated Dreamer at the ECW Arena live event in Philadelphia on July 18, 1998. The 1998 match looks to be their first singles match on record.

Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella has also ordered Trey Miguel to defend his Impact X-Division Title at No Surrender. The opponent will be hand-picked by Marella.

Impact wrote in their announcement, “After outlasting Crazzy Steve in the first-ever Monster’s Ball match for the X-Division Championship, Trey Miguel didn’t hold back when he wasn’t booked to compete at No Surrender. Following a beatdown at the hands of PCO, Miguel voiced his displeasure directly to the Director of Authority. But did Miguel bite off more than he can chew? We’ll find out when Miguel defends the X-Division Title at Sacrifice against an opponent handpicked by Santino Marella himself.”

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus, on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

