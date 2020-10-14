The 2020 Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match has been officially announced for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

The intergender Gauntlet for the Gold match will feature 20 wrestlers doing battle with the winner receiving a title shot at the time and place, and for the title, of their choosing.

If Rhyno or Heath win the match, Heath will earn shit Impact contract, but if they lose the match, both of them are gone from the promotion.

The 2020 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 24 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Eric Young (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Kylie Rae vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Intergender Scramble for the Impact X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju (c)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

20 male & female wrestlers TBA

If Heath or Rhyno win, Heath gets his contract. If they lose, they are both gone from Impact.

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

EC3 vs. Moose

