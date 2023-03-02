It looks like Christian Cage and Jungle Boy will do battle in a No Holds Barred match or a Street Fight at Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite saw Cage taunt Jungle Boy, saying his goal of winning a singles title this year will happen only over Cage’s dead body as Cage also wants to win a title this year in AEW. Cage also called Jungle Boy a “no-talent hack, like his father,” and challenged him to a “fight” at Revolution. Jungle Boy was then shown digging a grave with a headstone that had Cage’s name on it.

AEW is expected to officially announce the match soon.

The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, March 5 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Below is the updated card:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Possible Street Fight or No Holds Barred stipulation to be announced.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.