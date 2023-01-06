Impact Wrestling has announced another gimmick match for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
Rich Swann and Steve Maclin will continue their recent feud at Hard To Kill as they do battle in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Swann issued the challenge on last night’s Impact, and the challenge was accepted.
The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:
Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title
Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Career vs. Title Match
Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace
Impact X-Division Title Match
Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact Digital Media Title Match
Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)
#1 Contender’s Four-Way
Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
Pit Fight
Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King
No ropes, must win by KO or submission.
Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham
