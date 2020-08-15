New Gimmick Match Set for WWE SummerSlam

It looks like someone may be getting their head shaved at WWE SummerSlam.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode saw Mandy Rose cut a promo on Sonya Deville, and then challenge her to a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam. The challenge comes after Deville attacked Rose two weeks ago and cut her hair, forcing Rose to debut her new hairstyle last week.
The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air live on August 23. It’s being reported that the event will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.
Below is the current SummerSlam card:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
Hair vs. Hair Match
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.
