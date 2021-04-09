Several new matches have been announced for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice event.

As noted, the theme for Hardcore Justice is that it is being booked by Tommy Dreamer. It was announced on this week’s Impact go-home show that Dreamer will lead three other wrestlers against Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhyno, Deaner) in a eight-man Hardcore War. There is no word yet on Dreamer’s partners.

A Chairly Legal match with Shera vs. Hernandez was also added, plus a BlindGames Match (Blindfold Match) with Jake Something vs. Brian Myers. Hardcore Justice will also feature Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus, plus a Three Way Tag Team match with TJP and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. Josh Alexander and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin and a mystery partner of his choosing.

Impact will bring back the Hardcore Justice event this Saturday, April 10 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. It will air exclusively on Impact Plus. Below is the updated card:

Career vs. Knockouts Title Match

Jazz vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, TBA) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhyno, Deaner)

Chairly Legal Match

Shera vs. Hernandez

BlindGames Match

Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

#1 Contender’s Knockouts Weapons Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards

Winner earns a future Knockouts Title shot.

TJP and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. Josh Alexander and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin and a mystery partner of his choosing

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus

