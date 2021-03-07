Goldberg recently filed a trademark for “Goldberg’s Garage.” He did so via attorney Michael E. Dockins, who handles many of the trademark filings for AEW wrestlers. Here is the description:

“Automobiles and structural parts therefor; Structural parts for automobiles Key chains; Cuff links; Jewelry; Leather key chains; Metal key chains; Slap bracelets; Slapband bracelets; Souvenir pressed coins Stationery; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers and transfers; Bumper stickers; Paper stationery; Printed postcards; Printed posters; Removable stickers; Reusable stickers Coffee cups; Coffee cups, tea cups and mugs; Beer glasses; Cocktail glasses; Drinking glasses; Drinking glasses, namely, tumblers”

Goldberg hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since January when he dropped a loss to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. WWE Network will air a new documentary about this Sunday.