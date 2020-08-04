WWE debuted an interesting new storyline during tonight’s RAW episode.

Towards the end of the RAW broadcast, Tom Phillips showed us surveillance camera footage of a group of unknown men and women outside of the WWE Performance Center. The group was wearing all black attire with hoodies on, and was seen yelling and cheering as they threw fire bombs or Molotov cocktails at a transformer in the parking lot of the venue. They continued to cheer as the electrical equipment caught fire, and then ran off into the night.

It was reported earlier on Monday how WWE had plans for the new stable to “cause chaos” in WWE, from a storyline standpoint. It was also said that the members of the stable were being kept close to the vest by top WWE officials, and would not be immediately revealed. The reported idea behind the group is that they will use any means necessary to get the attention of WWE officials, and that the idea behind the chaos is that they are trying to “loosen control” over WWE Superstars and change the way the company operates.

While many fans and wrestlers on social media are comparing the new storyline to Antifa, which has dominated the headlines and led riots across the country this summer, it was noted in Monday’s report from Pro Wresting Sheet that the new storyline was specific to WWE, and not meant to be political.

WWE had several technical difficulties throughout the night on RAW, including glitches with the lights and microphone troubles. It looks like these issues may be tied to the new group in all-black.

Stay tuned for updates on this new storyline. Below is a GIF from the quick video segment on RAW:

