The lineup for this weekend’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

On Monday morning, AJ Francis appeared as a guest on the No-Contest Wrestling with O’Shea Jackson Jr. & TJ Jefferson podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he confirmed he will be facing Elijah at TNA Slammiversary 2026.

Following the appearance, TNA Wrestling confirmed the news with a brief social media announcement.

“AJ Francis will face Elijah at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Agganis Arena in Boston,” the announcement read.

For those interested, you can purchase tickets for TNA Slammiversary 2026 via Ticketmaster.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage from Boston, MA.