A new development has been scheduled in the ongoing legal case involving Shawn Chan, the Canadian man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan.

Chan is facing one count of interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Canada to the United States and loitering outside Morgan’s Florida property for several hours earlier this year. He has been incarcerated since his June arrest.

Earlier this month, Chan’s request for release was denied, but court records show that on September 17 he filed a new motion with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Tampa Division), seeking to overturn the order keeping him detained. A hearing on that motion has been set for Friday, September 26.

In the motion, Chan’s legal team argues that “The Government failed to show that Mr. Chan is a serious risk of flight or that no combination of conditions of release could reasonably assure his appearance as required, and the magistrate judge erred in considering the danger to the safety of the victim posed by his release.”

Chan’s attorneys maintain that he lawfully entered the U.S., has no criminal history, no record of failing to appear in court, and no drug or alcohol abuse history. They further argue that because Chan’s home is in Canada, he would have no reason to skip future hearings, even in the event of deportation. His defense contends that the prosecution has not met the burden of proving he is a serious flight risk, and that he should therefore be released pending trial.