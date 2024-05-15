Tony D’Angelo is your new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

The Don defeated Charlie Dempsey on this evening’s edition of NXT on USA. D’Angelo won the bout after hitting Dempsey with his Forget About It Slam.

Dempsey won the championship from Noam Dar back in February. He and the rest of the No Quarter Catch Crew have defended is successfully since using the Catch Clause stipulation, which means their opponents would never know who would be competing. D’Angelo is now the ninth champion in the title’s history.