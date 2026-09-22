A new documentary will take a look back at Jon Moxley’s career before he became a nationally recognized star.

Long before Moxley debuted in WWE as Dean Ambrose in 2012, he spent nearly a decade working his way through the independent wrestling scene, including a notable run with Combat Zone Wrestling.

That period of his career will be explored in *I Fought Jon Moxley*, a new documentary focusing on Moxley’s time in CZW and other independent promotions.

A trailer for the 80-minute documentary has been released, with Stonecutter Media Ltd. announcing that the film will premiere on October 13 in select theaters and across major cable and digital platforms.

“I Fought Jon Moxley pulls audiences into the hardcore, ultraviolent world where Moxley built his reputation before joining WWE and now AEW,” a press release for the film states.

The documentary is directed by Brendan Amoruso and written by Maven T. Bentley, with the film revisiting some of the violent matches that helped establish Moxley on the independent scene.

“The 80-minute documentary, directed by Brendan Amoruso and written by Maven T. Bentley, delivers a riveting look at Moxley’s most violent, career defining matches, with appearances from fellow independent circuit standouts DJ Hyde, Nick Gage, Rich Swann, Mickie Knuckles, Big F’n Joe, Larry Legend, Eran Ashe and Gary Walter.”

The trailer also features footage of Moxley facing several names who would later cross paths with him on a much larger stage, including future AEW opponents Eddie Kingston and the late Brodie Lee.

The film is produced by Stonecutter Media founder and president Steve Karel, the current owner of CZW. Karel’s involvement in professional wrestling dates back to the early 1990s, when he was an investor in the original Extreme Championship Wrestling.