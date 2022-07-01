Impact Wrestling has announced a second match for tonight’s Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show.

The bout will feature AAA stars going up against each other as Laredo Kid takes on Black Taurus.

On a related note, Impact has provided more details on the first-ever Dot Combat Match that will also take place on the Against All Odds pre-show, featuring Brian Myers vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann.

Impact’s official preview for the Dot Combat Match noted, “With no disqualifications, no count outs and a plethora of tech-related weaponry, there’s no telling what might happen.”

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Against All Odds event will air live tonight from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. tHE show will begin with the Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show at 7:30pm ET, which will air live for free on YouTube and Impact Plus. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET, airing live on Impact Plus, FITE and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Below is the updated Against All Odds card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Raven will appear live.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. America’s Most Wanted (James Storm, Chris Harris), Heath, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Countdown To Against All Odds Pre-show: Dot Combat Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Countdown To Against All Odds Pre-show

Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for later on for full Against All Odds coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.