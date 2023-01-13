A new authority figure is set to be revealed during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view tonight.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore was attacked last week by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, and put through a table. This was a part of the build to tonight’s Full Metal Mayhem match between Bully and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, which will open the show.

Impact Producer & Hall of Famer Gail Kim has announced that a temporary replacement authority figure will be revealed to fill-in for D’Amore on tonight’s show. Kim noted that she spoke on the phone with Anthem officials, and they decided on the perfect temporary replacement for D’Amore.

You can click here for the final card for tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, and you can join us at 8pm ET for live Hard To Kill coverage. Below footage of Kim from last night’s go-home Impact:

.@gailkimITSME doesn't intend to take @ScottDAmore's place in his absence after last week's brutal attack by @bullyray5150, but the person who will is going to be revealed at #HardToKill TOMORROW LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XkLsohJJi3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023

