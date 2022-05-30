Rich Swann is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

Saturday’s The Wrestling Revolver Vegas Vacation event in Las Vegas saw Swann defeat Matt Cardona to win the Impact Digital Media Title. However, Cardona left the arena with the title in his possession, refusing to give it up.

This is Swann’s first run with the Impact Digital Media Title. Cardona won it back on the February 3 Impact episode by defeating the inaugural champion, Jordynne Grace. Cardona held the strap for 114 recognized days, or 127 days since the tapings on January 21.

As seen below, FITE’s Josh Shernoff interviewed Swann and Cardona after the match at TWR. Swann said Cardona took the low road and has “done messed up now” for causing a cut above his eye. Swann said he will be coming for his gold when Cardona least expects it, and then he will “bust that ass” for payback.

“When he least expects it, I’m coming back for my gold and when I’m done, I’m gonna show everybody that charisma, athleticism and raw talent that I’ve got, and I’m gonna party all night long,” Swann said.

Cardona fired back and insisted he is the true champion. He said Swann has messed with Chelsea Green and The Major Players, so this is what he received in return. Cardona also said Swann may be a former Impact World Champion, but he will never be a Digital Media Champion like Cardona.

Impact noted that there will be updates on the Digital Media Title situation throughout this week and on Thursday’s Impact episode.

Swann is scheduled to face Matthew Rehwoldt on this week’s Impact. Below is a promo for Rehwoldt, who issued a warning to Swann after their recent confrontation.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

We remember things a bit differently. Roll that beautiful bean footage. https://t.co/rdelzzT2wQ — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 29, 2022

😤 Rich Swann is here, but unfortunately, the title isn't.@SoSaysShernoff speaks with a man who is extremely unhappy with the actions of Matt Cardona. Missed @PWRevolver #RevolverVegas? Comes with unlimited replays on #FITE. ▶️ https://t.co/ulthsO3m9h pic.twitter.com/xEA4wDHRLf — FITE (@FiteTV) May 29, 2022

Not fair to Cardona! https://t.co/xaB3scCXu4 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

