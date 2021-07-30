New entrants have been announced for Saturday’s mixed tag team tournament at Impact Wrestling’s Homecoming event – Alisha Edwards and Hernandez, Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and a partner to be named. “The Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) is teasing that he will be in the tournament.

The tournament will see the crowning of Impact’s King and Queen.

Also announced for the Homecoming event is Black Taurus vs. X Division Champion Josh Alexander.

Homecoming was taped last week at Skyway Studios in Nashville. It will air this coming Saturday on Impact Plus. You can click here and here for spoilers. Below is the updated card:

X Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Hardcore Match

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards

Mixed Tag Team Homecoming Tournament to Name the King and Queen of Impact

* Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green

* Crazzy Steve and Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary

* “Little Petey Pump” Petey Williams and “Thicc Mama Pump” Jordynne Grace

* Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering

* Brian Myers and a partner to be named

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and a partner to be named

* Alisha Edwards and Hernandez

* Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz

