As noted earlier today, Jay White vs. Chris Sabin was announced for Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches event at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

It’s interesting to note that White is representing The Bullet Club, while Sabin is representing Impact. White is technically a NJPW wrestler, but he is representing his stable for this show.

Impact has also announced Eddie Edwards vs. Tomohiro Ishii for Multiverse of Matches. Ishii is representing NJPW, while Edwards is representing Pro Wrestling NOAH, according to Impact’s match announcement. Edwards is signed to Impact, and is the leader of the Honor No More stable, but has spent some time with NOAH in the past.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place on Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X Match

Participants TBA

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

