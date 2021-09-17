Four new matches have been announced for Saturday’s Victory Road event from Impact Wrestling.

It was announced on last night’s Impact go-home show that The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, who became the #1 contenders last month.

A No DQ match between Rohit Raju and Matt Cardona has also been announced for Victory Road, plus Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde and a Triple Threat with TJP vs. Steve Maclin and Petey Williams.

Impact Victory Road will air this Saturday, September 18 on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated announced card:

Impact World Title Match

Ace Austin vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary and Havok (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Good Brothers (c)

No DQ Match

Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Moose and W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards and Moose

Hikuleo and Chris Bey vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson

Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde

TJP vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

