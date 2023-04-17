Steve Maclin is your new Impact Wrestling World Champion.

The co-main event of tonight’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view saw Maclin defeat Kushida to capture the vacant Impact World Title.

After the match, the referee went to present Maclin with the title, but he refused and demanded that Impact President Scott D’Amore present him with the title instead, like he promised. D’Amore came out to try and give Maclin the title, but he wouldn’t accept, taunting D’Amore. An annoyed D’Amore ended up shoving the title into Maclin’s chest, then turning to leave. Maclin decked D’Amore with a belt shot sneak attack, laying him out.

Former Impact World Champion Nick Aldis, who did guest commentary for the match and announced that he is officially back with the company, said he had seen enough at this point. Aldis came to the ring and faced off with Maclin, but Maclin backed off and left the ring with the title.

As seen in the video below, Aldis came out before the match and made it known he has his eye on the World Title. Aldis, a former one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, is married to the injured Mickie James. He has been a free agent since leaving the NWA following issues with officials in November, but he indicated tonight that he has signed with Impact.

This is Maclin’s first reign in Impact. The title was declared vacant on the April 6 Impact episode due to Josh Alexander’s torn triceps injury. Alexander held the strap for 33 recognized days after defeating Moose to begin his second reign at Impact Rebellion on April 23, 2022. Kushida vs. Maclin for the vacant title was announced when Alexander’s injury was revealed as Alexander was originally scheduled to defend against Kushida at tonight’s event. Maclin had earned a future title shot at No Surrender in February by winning a Fatal 4 Way over PCO, Heath and Brian Myers.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title match from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

A Buckle Bomb followed up with a Sit Down Powerbomb from @SteveMaclin STILL couldn't put #KUSHIDA down! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/zpcboQb38P — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.