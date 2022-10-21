Heath and Rhino are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s Impact episode was headlined by Heath and Rhino defeating The Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match saw Maria Kanellis accidentally powder her own husband, then take a Gore from Rhino.
This is the first title reign for Heath and Rhino together. The Kingdom won the titles back on the September 1 Impact episode by defeating The Good Brothers. They held the straps for 43 recognized days in their first reign.
Tonight’s match was taped back on October 8 in Albany, NY. This was the final Impact appearance for Taven, Bennett and Kanellis, who debuted for AEW on last Friday’s Rampage episode.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s main event title change:
IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME!
.@Rhyno313 and @HEATHXXII are set to take on @MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett w/@MariaLKanellis for IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tWffwZdfRE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022
Honor No More DEFENDS the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles NEXT! @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/t9fbMGBNnZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022
.@MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett have had enough already! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xitUL1tQzv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022
.@HEATHXXII's momentum got SHUT DOWN by @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9xnyvbUx2P
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022
Everybody is DOWN! @KennyKingPb2, @TheHorrorKingVM and @PCOisNotHuman are RINGSIDE! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/m1Wg9FVaJs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022
.@MariaLKanellis just got GORED!
AND we have NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions @HEATHXXII and @Rhyno313! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/uDdfbGbHng
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.