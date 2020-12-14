Impact Wrestling has announced matches for tomorrow’s Impact episode, which is the post-Final Resolution edition of the show.

Tenille Dashwood will face Alisha Edwards. Eddie Edwards will be in Alisha’s corner, while Kaleb will be in Dashwood’s corner. This match comes after Saturday’s Final Resolution event saw Dashwood and Kaleb defeat Alisha and Eddie in an intergender tag team match.

Impact will also see Chris Sabin face Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson for the first time ever. Impact is advertising Alex Shelley to be at ringside for Sabin, but Luke Gallows is not in the graphic next to Anderson. You can click here for a backstage update on Gallows’ status.

On a related note, Impact Executive Vice President Don Callis took to Twitter today to hype tomorrow’s Impact appearance with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

“If you thought last week on #IMPACTonAXSTV was SHOCKING then just wait to see what @KennyOmegamanX and i have in store this Tuesday night!! #InvisibleHand,” Callis wrote.

As we’ve noted, it’s believed that Omega and Callis will announce Omega’s Impact in-ring debut during Tuesday’s show.

The tournament for the revival of the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will also continue tomorrow night. It was previously announced that Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will face Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, and that match has now been confirmed for this week. The winners of that match will face the winners of the upcoming Havok and Nevaeh vs. Jazz and Jordynne Grace match in the finals at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Impact episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with a video promo for the show and related tweets:

* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear

* Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament Semi-finals: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin for the first time ever

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards

* Fallout from Final Resolution

