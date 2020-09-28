WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted his new shirtless in-ring look for tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions main event, where he retained over his cousin, Jey Uso.

The finish to the match saw Jimmy Uso, who is still on the shelf with a knee injury, make his way to ringside to throw in the towel as Reigns was destroying Jey with no end in sight. Jey begged his brother to keep the match going, but he finally threw the towel in for the bell. Reigns continued to taunt The Usos as Paul Heyman brought in the Samoan lei from Jey’s entrance, and placed it around Reigns’ neck. Clash of Champions went off the air with Reigns staring down at his cousins while Jimmy checked on Jey.

You can click here for Reigns’ recent comments on changing his in-ring attire and his theme music.

Stay tuned for updates on Reigns and what WWE has planned for him coming out of Clash of Champions. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event:

Who will take his rightful seat at the head of the table when this is all said and done?#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/u5EdgV7noT — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020

He is the tribal chief after all. Jimmy @WWEUsos throws in the towel to secure the victory for @WWERomanReigns at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/KQ7kWj2v8w — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020

