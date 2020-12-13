WWE issued the following:

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans have made a big splash with their recent arrival on NXT, but before their scowls became familiar to the NXT faithful on either side of the pond, Zack Gibson & James Drake were ruling the ring in PROGRESS Wrestling.

Now, for the first time on WWE Network, you can watch the finest moments from The Grizzled Young Veterans’ time in the London-based promotion, thanks to a new Best Of collection that’s now available to stream anytime on demand.

The collection is only one of four new independent wrestling shows to be added this week to the award-winning WWE Network. Check out the full lineup below, and start streaming today!

The Best of Grizzled Young Veterans in PROGRESS Wrestling

Zack Gibson & James Drake showcase their best PROGRESS Wrestling matches and moments. The despised brawlers cut down the competition and the audience, battle Aussie Open in a pair of matches and defend the PROGRESS Tag Team Championship against Moustache Mountain.

Evolve 138

JD Drake battles Anthony Henry in an Unsanctioned North Carolina Backyard Fight. Shotzi Blackheart takes on Savannah Evans. Arturo Ruas goes one-on-one with Anthony Gutierrez. Austin Theory & Anthony Greene challenge AR Fox & Leon Ruff for the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship.

wXw Catch Grand Prix 2020 Week 4

Metehan and Avalanche’s rivalry reaches new heights. Cara Noir faces Anil Marik. Emil Sitoci goes one-on-one with Norman Harras.

ICW Fight Club 149

Block C of the Lionheart League kicks off with Lucca De Pazzi battling hardcore icon Jack Jester. Jason Reed faces A.D.M., Ian Skinner takes on DCT and Stevie James clashes with Grant McIvor in tournament showdowns.