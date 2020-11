New non-WWE indie content will be added to the WWE Network on-demand section this Saturday at 12pm ET.

The following additions have been announced:

* Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: The Best of NXT In PROGRESS, Volume 2

* EVOLVE 136

* ICW Fight Club 147

* wXw Catch Grand Prix #2

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.