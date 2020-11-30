This week’s WWE Network additions will feature the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event, the WWE 24 documentary on Keith Lee, new non-WWE indie content, and a new “Drew & A” episode with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interviewing actor Matthew McConaughey.
For the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event on Sunday, a thirty-minute pre-show is scheduled to air at 6:30pm ET. The main Takeover show will then begin at 7pm ET.
Below are the new Network additions for this week:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
* Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory with guest Apollo Crews – 10am ET on demand (free version)
* RAW Talk – 11:05pm ET (free version)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
* Alexa Bliss’ Uncool with guest Jaret Reddick – 10am ET on demand (free version)
* The Best of The New Day – 12pm ET on demand (free version)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
* RAW from November 2, 2020 – 9am ET on demand (free version)
* The Bump with guest Isaiah “Swerve” Scott – 10am ET (free version)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
* Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling Show, “Underdogs” episode – 10am ET on demand (free version)
* NXT UK – 3pm ET
* This Week In WWE – 7pm ET
* NXT from December 2, 2020 – 10pm ET on demand
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s Swerve City Podcast – 10am ET on demand (free version)
* 205 Live – 10pm ET
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
* WWE Main Event from November 19, 2020 – 9am ET on demand
* Talking Smack – 10am ET on demand (free version)
* Drew McIntyre’s Drew & A with guest Matthew McConaughey – 10am ET on demand (free version)
* The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Eddie Dennis – 12pm ET on demand
* EVOLVE 137 – 12pm ET on demand
* ICW Fight Club 148 – 12pm ET on demand
* wXw Catch Grand Prix #3 – 12pm ET on demand
* Talking Smack – 2pm ET
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
* SmackDown from November 6, 2020 – 9am ET on demand (free version)
* WWE 24: Keith Lee – 10am ET on demand
* NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 Pre-show – 6:30pm ET
* NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 – 7pm ET
* WWE 24: Keith Lee – immediately following Takeover
