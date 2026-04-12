A TNA original is officially getting her flowers.

ODB is set to be inducted into the 2026 class of the TNA Hall of Fame, with the announcement coming on the heels of her return at TNA Rebellion 2026.

Following her appearance in the six-woman Hardcore Country tag team match at the event, TNA President Carlos Silva revealed the news, confirming that ODB will take her place among the promotion’s all-time greats later this year.

Well deserved.

ODB carved out a memorable and hard-hitting legacy during her time in TNA, becoming one of the most recognizable and beloved personalities in the Knockouts division.

Over the course of her run, she captured the TNA Knockouts Championship four times and also held the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Her resume doesn’t stop there, as ODB is also a two-time Gauntlet of the Gold winner, further cementing her place as one of the most accomplished and unique competitors in company history.

Now, her impact on the promotion will be immortalized with a Hall of Fame induction.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Rebellion Results 4/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.