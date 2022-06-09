AEW World Champion CM Punk underwent surgery earlier today in Los Angeles.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Dynamite that Punk underwent lower leg surgery earlier today, and that the surgery was a success.

There’s still no word yet on exactly what needed repaired, but Punk is now on his way to recovery. Tonight was the first we’ve heard of a “lower leg” injury. It was previously reported that his foot was injured.

After winning the title from “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Double Or Nothing, Punk teamed with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club on the post-pay-per-view Dynamite. He then announced the injury on last Friday’s Rampage, noting that he has “a couple of things” broken, and he also made reference to having a “broken wheel” during the promo.

Punk will face the Interim AEW World Champion to determine the undisputed champion as soon as he’s medically cleared to compete. There is no timeframe for his return as of this writing.

The Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series began with tonight’s Dynamite. Kyle O’Reilly won a Battle Royal to qualify for the main event, but O’Reilly then came up short against Jon Moxley in that show-closing bout. Moxley will now advance to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26 to face the winner of the June 12 match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion. The winner of Moxley vs. Tanahashi or Goto will be crowned the Interim AEW World Champion.

