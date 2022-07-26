Now that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE, many people within the company are open to speaking out about their experiences with the former Chairman & CEO, much more than they have in the past. There’s also a much clearer picture of the WWE creative scene being painted.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that many of the WWE creative writer’s assistants essentially needed to “filter” Vince themselves during meetings. Specifically, it was noted that assistants often had to know what to not write for Vince when taking notes for him. It was also stated that the “minutes (or notes recorded during meetings) are heavily edited.”

This has been the case for a long time. It ranged from Vince saying things that would appear insensitive or offensive, to “oh God, what did he just say?” moments, all the way to simple kayfabe things as well. Some of the stories included Vince constantly calling people the wrong names, or using terms that were not socially acceptable, and words that even Vince himself would have never allowed on WWE TV.

One former WWE production worker said, “If a live feed of Vince McMahon on a headset any given night ever made it out, that it would provide a picture of that production experience, especially for the announcers. There were plenty of times he was in a good mood, but he would blow up at the most ridiculous things and act like they ruined an angle that was far past its expiration date anyway.”

When asking those working in and near WWE creative about what they expected to change the most with new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Triple H now leading creative, one worker specifically said, “Recall of what we have and haven’t done repeatedly. There were so many things that Vince insisted on doing that I’m pretty sure he didn’t remember doing over and over again, even when people would tell him.”

As we’ve noted, it was initially revealed on Wednesday, June 15 that WWE’s Board of Directors had been investigating then-Chairman & CEO Vince over the “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former paralegal that was hired in 2019. Then-Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis was also being investigated for his involvement, and it was revealed that the Board had been looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday, June 17 that Stephanie McMahon returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman after Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, while still continuing his creative responsibilities, at least at that time. It was then revealed on Monday, June 20 that Bruce Prichard, WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer, was working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, filling in for Laurinaitis during the investigation. It was then revealed on Friday, July 8, that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, including a former wrestler, as another round of allegations were made public. Prichard is no longer working the interim role as WWE announced on July 22 that Triple H is the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Vince’s retirement was announced hours after Triple H’s new role was revealed, and Vince was the first to confirm that Stephanie is the new Chairwoman & Co-CEO, along with Co-CEO Nick Khan. Laurinaitis is also believed to be gone from the company. WWE announced earlier this week on July 25 that Triple H is also the new head of creative. WWE also announced on July 25 that previous financial statements were being revised due to “certain unrecorded expenses” by Vince, in the amount of $14.6 million, which are the payouts to various women. WWE noted then that Vince was personally re-paying the amount. It was also revealed on July 25 that the federal government is investigating the McMahon payouts. You can find full details at the links below, including statements from Vince and Stephanie, full details on the anonymous e-mails that led to the investigations, the “hush money” pacts, and more.

