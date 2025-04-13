Fightful Select is reporting that AEW has recently added Andrew Lynch and Brandon Mazzei, with Lynch leading social media and digital efforts.

PAC was injured during last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite during a match against Swerve Strickland, possibly hurting his foot or ankle. AEW confirmed the injury on this week’s episode of Collision, naming Jon Moxley as the interim AEW Trios Champion.

Moxley, along with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, will defend their titles against The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and HOOK) on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, FTR explained their surprise attack on Cope at Dynasty 2025. Cash Wheeler said it wasn’t premeditated, but after seeing Cope backstage, they felt he was too selfish. Dax Harwood added that he had hoped Cope would retire after their run as Rated FTR, but believed Cope prioritized his singles career instead.

They then brought Tony Schiavone to the ring. Tony questioned how Harwood’s daughter would feel when her classmates heard what her dad did. FTR responded by trying to hit Tony with a spike piledriver, but Nigel McGuinness intervened. Daniel Garcia also entered the ring but was accidentally knocked down, prompting FTR to apologize.

Nigel McGuinness came to the aid of Tony Schiavone. But, can Daniel Garcia talk some sense into FTR?!

Athena and Jamie Hayter have advanced to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament, as announced during this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Hayter secured her spot by defeating Billie Starkz, while Athena moved forward by overcoming Harley Cameron and will now face Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreaktThru.

The CEO has a homefield advantage at #AEWDynamite Spring Breakthru when she faces Athena THIS WEDNESDAY in the #OwenHartCup Semifinals!

What an exchange between Harley Cameron & Athena!

Konosuke Takeshita is headed to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament after defeating Brody King in the main event of AEW Collision. Takeshita secured the win with a series of running knee strikes, finally putting King away after pulling down his knee pad for added impact. He will now face Will Ospreay — who beat Kevin Knight in the first round — at AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru.