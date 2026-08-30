Kazuchika Okada has added another championship to his résumé in AEW.

At AEW All In: London on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, Okada defeated Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in an all-Don Callis Family three-way match to capture the AEW International Championship.

The match featured plenty of back-and-forth action between the three stablemates, including Takeshita connecting with a Rainmaker of his own on Okada. Fletcher later hit Raging Fire on Takeshita, leaving all three men down as the match began to break down.

A screwdriver was eventually introduced, but Takeshita managed to gain control of the weapon before Okada and Fletcher briefly worked together against him. Okada then inadvertently caught Fletcher with a Rainmaker when Takeshita ducked out of the way.

Takeshita appeared to have the match won after hitting Fletcher with Raging Fire, only for Okada to break up the pin with a Rainmaker. Fletcher returned the favor moments later, breaking up Okada’s pin attempt.

The finish saw Takeshita connect with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Fletcher before the champion recovered and hit Takeshita with the Turnbuckle Brainbuster. Before Fletcher could capitalize, however, Okada struck with the Rainmaker and scored the three-count to become the new AEW International Champion.

There was some tension after the bell, as Fletcher initially appeared ready to strike Okada with the championship. Don Callis stepped between the two and calmed Fletcher down, leading to Fletcher handing the title to Okada.

Okada then demanded Fletcher raise his hand. Callis joined Fletcher, with both men ultimately raising the new champion’s arms as Okada celebrated his title victory at Wembley Stadium.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.