Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alicia Atout will be interviewing Caribbean champion Richard Holliday regarding the scandal with referee Tom Donaghy. Details, including an updated match card for tonight’s show, can be found below.

In an exclusive, Alicia Atout will speak tonight with the Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday regarding controversial referee Tim Donaghy, the league’s investigation, Savio Vega, and on-going litigation?!

The biggest sports scandal of 2021 has rocked Major League Wrestling. Was the fix in on the Caribbean Strap match? League officials and the state athletic commission are in the middle of an investigation.

What will the alleged corrupt Caribbean Champion have to say about the rumors and innuendo? Tune in to FUSION tonight to find out.

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

•ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit

•Calvin Tankman in action!

•Filthy Island Control Center

•Alicia Atout interviews Richard Holliday

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.