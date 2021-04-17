AEW has announced that legendary commentator Jim Ross will be interviewing the promotion’s newest heel faction, The Pinnacle. The group consists of MJF, Wardlow, FTR, Tully Blanchard, and Shawn Spears.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE BELOW:

-Hikaru Shida versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-Darby Allin versus Jungle Boy for the TNT championship

-Jim Ross interview The Pinnacle

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Christian Cage

-Trent versus Penta El Cero M

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Ricky Starks