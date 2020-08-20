 New Interview Segment Announced For Saturday's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that superstar Orange Cassidy will partake in his first in-ring interview on Saturday’s AEW Dynamite following his victory over Chris Jericho on last week’s show.

UPDATED CARD

-FTR versus Private Party
-Orange Cassidy interview
-The Elite versus The Dark Order
-Nightmare Sisters versus Ivelisse/Diamante Deadly Draw tournament finals
-Darby Allin in action
-Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros versus Natural Nightmares/Jurassic Express
-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee for the TNT championship

