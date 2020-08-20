New Interview Segment Announced For Saturday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that superstar Orange Cassidy will partake in his first in-ring interview on Saturday’s AEW Dynamite following his victory over Chris Jericho on last week’s show.
THIS SATURDAY ON DYNAMITE!@orangecassidy will give his FIRST-EVER AEW in-ring interview!
Watch #AEWDynamite SATURDAY NIGHT AUG 22nd on @TNTDrama at the special time of 6e/5c or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/o3BJZxWnmH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 20, 2020
UPDATED CARD
-FTR versus Private Party
-Orange Cassidy interview
-The Elite versus The Dark Order
-Nightmare Sisters versus Ivelisse/Diamante Deadly Draw tournament finals
-Darby Allin in action
-Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros versus Natural Nightmares/Jurassic Express
-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee for the TNT championship
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive