AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Tony Schiavone will conduct an interview with the Icon Sting and former TNT champion Darby Allin on this evening’s edition of Rampage from the UBS Arena in Long Island New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros defend against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho

* Hook debuts vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Tony Schiave interview Sting and Darby Allin