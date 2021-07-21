AEW has announced a new interview segment between Tony Schiavone and Andrade El Idolo on tonight’s Fyter Fest Night Two. The Face of the Latinos later tweeted out, “I’m in the mood to give everyone a surprise tonight!”

#TranquilaRaza I’m in the mood to give everyone a surprise tonight! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 21, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S SHOW:

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* Tony Schiavone interview Andrade El Idolo

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Nyla Rose

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch