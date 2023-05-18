CM Punk is reportedly at odds with AEW officials once again, but that didn’t stop him from issuing advice to “fringe wrestling fans” today.

As we’ve noted, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new AEW Collision show today but there was no mention of CM Punk in the final release, which was expected. WBD actually listed Punk as a Collision headliner in a press release, but his name was quickly removed. When asked about the edit, WBD stated, “CM Punk is not affiliated with TNT’s AEW Collision.” It was then reported by Fightful Select that there has been recent talk on Punk pushing for former AEW Producer Ace Steel to be brought back to the company to work Collision. Steel was let go following the All Out backstage fight from last September, and while there was no word at that point on if Steel would be re-hired, Punk was also pushing for Andrade El Idolo and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to be involved with Collision, and that is the plan. Fightful was adamant that Punk was still planned for Collision, and that as of this week, AEW had content plans with Punk. It was also said that Punk did not want to be announced for the Collision brand ahead of time, but there was no word on if that played a factor into the aforementioned edited press release.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the rumor going around AEW on why Punk was not announced for Collision is that Punk and AEW officials are currently at odds, now over the return of Steel.

It was noted how there’s a belief that Steel was expected to return in conjunction with Punk at the Collision premiere next month, working behind-the-scenes. However, word going around Dynamite today is that a decision was made that Steel would not be working backstage at the actual Collision tapings. As you might imagine, that decision left Punk and AEW on opposite sides of the situation, which led to Punk being removed from all promotional material released for Collision today.

Furthermore, an update from Fightful Select adds that during the recent meeting between Punk and Chris Jericho, held to smooth things over between the two ahead of Punk’s return, that Jericho mentioned the possibility of Steel returning to the company in some capacity, with the belief that people working together in harmony could alleviate some backstage tensions, and show that everyone is willing to do business together. AEW officials and Punk reportedly had a meeting this week, and it was extended to Punk that Steel would have the ability to be with the company and work directly with Punk. However, it was made clear that Steel would not be able to be present at AEW TV tapings. It wasn’t clear how Punk reacted to this ruling, outside of him not being in agreement with it.

It also wasn’t clear if this is tied to Punk not being featured on the WBD Collision materials or WBD’s statement on Punk not being associated with the new show, but there were plans for an AEW camera crew to film materials at Punk’s home earlier today, and there’s no word yet on if that actually happened. Fightful added that as of this evening, they had not learned of any change in plans for Punk. However, it was also noted by PWInsider that as of this afternoon, based on what sources are saying, it seems WBD’s statement on Punk not being affiliated with Collision is a correct statement, at least for now.

It was stated by PWInsider that one source believed AEW World Champion MJF replaced Punk in the promotional graphic for Collision, but they were unable to confirm this with multiple sources. This seems unlikely as MJF was featured on the poster, seen below, along with the other champions, who will be used on both Collision and Dynamite.

Impact Wrestling sources noted today that they had interest in bringing Steel in for a tryout, but when the invitation was passed on several weeks ago, they were under the impression that Steel was headed to AEW or WWE.

For those who missed them, you can click here, click here and click here for earlier reports on Punk, Collision, the AEW brand split, and more.

For what it’s worth, Punk took to his Instagram Stories today to lash out at Bryan Alvarez, who discussed Punk and Collision on Wrestling Observer Live, and then tweeted, “There is definitely a story with this CM Punk deal.”

Punk wrote on his Stories, “Look everyone, Bryan alverez doesn’t like it when misinformed internet trolls make up rumors about him so please stop making up rumors and stories for clicks while Bryan makes up rumors and stories for clicks okay? He’s married for gods sake! By gawd that man has a family!!! (Bryan alverez shut the fuck up and stop talking about me challenge day 1)”

Punk then posted a screenshot of what appears to be an old e-mail from Alvarez to someone else, where Alvarez denies having issues with Punk due to his former relationship with Maria Kanellis. Punk then posted another message to his Stories, writing, “Friendly reminder: I haven’t been on tv in nine months and y’all still just can’t stop talking about me. Maybe stop, you’ll feel better. Love, hate, it’s all the same. I don’t enjoy being the sole person that props up entire misinformed clickbait industry based on toxic gossip from lying sources, but what can you do? When you’re the king, it comes with the crown.”

Finally, Punk recorded a video where he said, “One more before I go really quick… the parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism, like, it’s fun to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly. You don’t know me, you don’t know anybody else, so, you know… just go touch grass.”

“This is what happens when there is no hockey,” Punk joked in the next Stories post. You can see the related screenshots below.

It is an amazing day to be a fan of pro wrestling Wrestling on Saturday nights is back#AEWCollision 6/17/23 only on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/xpPkS9ts3x — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 17, 2023

As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama! To read the full press release:… pic.twitter.com/roOipqNDD6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2023

