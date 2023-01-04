Hiromu Takahashi is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Takahashi win a Four-Way over Master Wato, El Desperado and former champion Taiji Ishimori to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

This is Takahashi’s fifth reign with the title. Ishimori began his third reign with the strap back on May 1 at Wrestling Dontaku, by defeating El Desperado. He held the title for 248 recognized days.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:

Thought this was Master Wato's night. Nonetheless. congratulations to Hiromu Takahashi for becoming a 5-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.#njpw #wk17 pic.twitter.com/YjDPMzOrLB — Ignite Pro Wrestling (Signings Are Now Closed) (@IgniteProFed) January 4, 2023

