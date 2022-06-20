On Monday morning at the New Japan Road event, United Empire members TJP & Francesco Akira won the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships by defeating Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi).
This marks the first reign with the IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles for TJP & Akira.
Six or Nine won the titles at NJPW New Years Golden Series 2022.
