El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru are once again your IWGP Junior tag team champions.
The Suzuki-Gun members defeated Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishmori and El Phantasmo to win the titles at today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam from the MetLife Dome, which begins their fourth reign as champions.
The two teams have been trading wins all year with Suzuki-Gun picking up a decisive win earlier today. NJPW has since issued the following press release on the victory. Check it out below.
It was open season for Phantasmo to use Sudden Death, but with a hurt left knee eliminating his base for the kick, Ohantasmo opted instead to remove his boot and use it as a weapon. Ishimori drew the referee over as ELP swung, but Desperado avoided contact, and instead loaded up his own fist with the loaded boot to score and then hit Pinche Loco for the three.
The smoking gun of Phantasmo’s boot made its way back to BULLET CLUB’s possession, but the junior tag gold did not, Desperado hurting his hand with the punch to Phantasmo, but a championship win doubtless easing the pain.