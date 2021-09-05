El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru are once again your IWGP Junior tag team champions.

The Suzuki-Gun members defeated Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishmori and El Phantasmo to win the titles at today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam from the MetLife Dome, which begins their fourth reign as champions.

The two teams have been trading wins all year with Suzuki-Gun picking up a decisive win earlier today. NJPW has since issued the following press release on the victory. Check it out below.