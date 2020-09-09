The finals to crown the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team champions is set for NJPW.

Suzuki Gun’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will be taking on Los Ingobernables de Japon’s BUSHI and former junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashiat Friday’s event from the legendary Korkauen Hall in Japan. The previous champions, Roppongi 3K, were forced to relinquish when YOH went down with an injury.

The match was set after today’s New Japan Road event, when Suzuki Gun defeated LIJ in the final round of the tag tournament, setting up a high-stakes title rematch.

