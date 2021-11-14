Tomohiro Ishii is your new IWGP NEVER Openweight champion.

The Stone Pitbull defeated Bullet Club leader Jay White at last night’s NJPW Battle In The Valley special from San Jose after connecting with his signature vertical drop brainbuster for the pinfall. This begins his sixth reign with the title, the most since it was introduced back in 2012.

Ishii was also announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, where he will team up with Orange Cassidy to face The Butcher and The Blade.