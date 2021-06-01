Suzuki-Gun once again holds tag team gold.

During today’s NJPW Road To Dominion event Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated the Bullet Club’s Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) to begin their second reign as IWGP tag team champions, and ending Tonga and Loa’s seventh reign.

Afterwards ZSJ and Taichi placed the gold over the shoulders of Miho Abe, who had accompanied Suzuki-Gun to the ring.

It is likely ZSJ and Taichi will be defending the tag championship at the upcoming Dominion pay per view. However, the June 4th Road To Dominion event was canceled due to Japan’s extended State of Emergency from COVID-19. You can read more about that here.