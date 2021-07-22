Lance Archer is your new IWGP United States champion.

The Murderhawk Monster defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of this evening’s AEW Fyter Fest, a bout that was contested under Texas Deathmatch rules. After a wild back and forth that saw both men get busted open after being stabbed with a fork, Archer chokeslammed Moxley through a table covered in barbed wire and the Purveyor of Violence was unable to beat the count. This means that Archer will be defending against Hikuelo at next week’s Fight for the Fallen special.

This marks Archer’s second reign as IWGP U.S. champion. He lost the title to Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 14.