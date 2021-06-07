Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi took place for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Monday’s Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

Takagi landed a sliding forearm for the win to become the new champion.

The title had been vacant after Will Ospreay had to give it up following his successful title defense against Takagi on May 4th due to a neck injury.